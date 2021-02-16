Hudson Valley Actor to Star in ‘Young Rock’ as Macho Man

If you're a fan of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson or a fan of wrestling, you'll probably like the newest show to the NBC lineup, Young Rock.

According to IMDB, Young Rock is "A look at the formative years of superstar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as he grows up through life."

Johnson will play himself in the sitcom as he revisits his childhood and adult life as a wrestler in the WWF.

When the show visits The Rocks past as one of the more popular WWF wrestlers, he'll obviously come in contact with some big names in the wrestling world. This week it was announced that we'll meet characters such as Vince McMahon and Macho Man Randy Savage

Vince McMahon will be played by comedian Adam Ray while Macho Man Randy Savage will be played by Poughkeepsie native, Kevin Makely.

If the name Kevin Makely sounds familiar, you may have heard of him from some of his roles such as the western movie Badland starring Mira Sorvino and Trace Adkins. Or you may know Makely from around town. He is originally from the Poughkeepsie area and premiered Badland last year at Roosevelt Cinemas in Hyde Park.

Chuck Merrihew

The Wrap.com describes Makely's Macho Man character as:

One of the all-time greats, the Macho Man is known for his larger-than-life style and outsized personality both in and out of the ring. At only 10 years old, young Dewey was enamored with his unmatched wrestling ability and unique promotional flair and knew immediately he wanted to be just like him when he grew up. His originality and unforgettable catchphrases were a huge influence on him. Ooooh yeah!

Young Rock airs on Tuesday, February 16th on NBC at 8 pm.