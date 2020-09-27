How You Can Easily Donate Your Old Shoes to Those in Need

Did you know you can have your old shoes refurbished and given to those who really need them?

People have been spending more and more time in their homes since the quarantine and a lot of people have developed new hobbies and have found new ways to keep busy. One way to stay busy is to clean.

If you find yourself cleaning out things and getting ready to toss or donate old clothes you should really think about donating your old shoes to those who really need them. Most of us know that you can donate old shirts and pants to local thrift stores and churches but once we wear out shoes we tend to pitch them.

Many illnesses can arise from poor foot care. You can help prevent that with someone in a developing nation who cannot afford them.

Soles 4 Souls is an organization that helps distribute donated shoes to roughly 127 countries that have people who desperately need them.

If you have some shoes that you're trying to get out of your house you can drop them off at the DSW location at the Poughkeepsie Galleria. DSW will even give you points for your contribution.