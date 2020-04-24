How to Properly Wear a Face Mask

Face masks are now required in New York State when not socially distancing.

I can't tell you how many people I've seen wear a face mask wrong. It's really frustrating because not only are you putting yourself at risk, but you're also putting others at risk. Wearing a mask wrong doesn't do anything to help stop the spread of COVID-19. So I am here, with information directly from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help you wear a mask properly.

According to the CDC, face masks should fit snugly against the face, yet still, be comfortable. It should cover your entire mouth and nose. They should be secured with ties or ear loops. They should also have multiple layers of fabric but allow for breathing without restriction. If you're making a homemade face mask, they should be laundered and machine dried without any damage or change to the shape. Here's a picture of how the mask should fit on your face:

Center for Disease Control and Prevention

The CDC is recommending cloth coverings for when out in public. They suggest to NOT wear a facemask meant for a medical professional. The CDC also reminds us that a face mask is not a substitute for social distancing. The biggest thing I've seen people do wrong is not have it cover their nose.

