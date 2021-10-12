How to Get a Free Car Wash in Kingston this Month

Here's when and where you can grab yours.

I'm not sure if I'm alone in saying that one of the simple pleasures for me every two weeks or so is taking my car to the car wash. There's something about driving around in a clean car, it gives me that "I'm kinda cool" feeling!

If you'd like to join me in getting that feeling for FREE, and do something to help out families that are struggling with putting food on their tables this time of year, the folks at Hoffman Car Wash on Ulster Ave in Kingston have a pretty sweet deal for us to all get a free car wash.

For the 10th year in a row and the second time this year, the staff at Hoffman Car Wash are set to start collecting non-perishable food items to help support some local food pantries. If you make a food donation, Hoffman Car Wash will give you a FREE ultimate car wash.

Food donations will be accepted at participating car washes throughout the weekend of Saturday, October 23rd, and Sunday, October 24th. The Hoffman Car Wash located on Ulster Ave in Kingston is one of the car washes that you can make a donation this year and all of the food collected will go to benefit the People's Place in Kingston, New York.

To take part, all you need to do is donate one non-perishable food item at any Exterior of Full Service location and you'll receive a free ultimate car wash. Some suggested items that they are looking for this year according to News 10 include:

Canned meat or fish

Canned entrees (stew, ravioli, etc.)

Canned fruit in juice

Canned spaghetti sauce

Canned soup

Hot or cold cereal

Canned 100% juice

Peanut butter and jelly.

Hoffman Car Wash CEO Tom Hoffman Jr. told News 10 that, "Both our staff and customers look forward to the Food Drive every year, each year we collect thousands of pounds of items, and our hope is this fall’s food collection will be more successful than ever before." This great event is all part of Hoffman Car Wash’s "Practice Kindness" movement to help spread positivity and goodwill in all of the communities that have a Hoffman Car Wash.

