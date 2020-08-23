How to Get a Bat Out of Your House

Have you ever had a bat sneak into your house?

We got talking on the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess about one of our favorite country singers, Kelsea Ballerini and how her and her husband, Morgan Evans had a bit of bat drama the other night at their house.

I guess the bat got into their home and they couldn't figure out a way to get it out. Morgan tried using a pool net to catch it and couldn't. At last check, they wound up leaving the bat to figure its way out of the house upstairs and they went downstairs to sleep for the night. Not sure if they actually got the bat out or not but do think we can help out if this ever happens to you.

We did a little research and found out that there are few tips that you can follow if a bat ever gets into your house and you want it out ASAP! According to Tree Hugger, if a bat gets in to your house don't try to catch it as it flies around the house. They say if you try to catch it, it could try to bite you and that is definitely NOT something you want, the best thing to do is to take a deep breath and wait for the bat to make its way out on its own.

To do that you need to close all doors to the room the bats in, open the windows nice and wide (screens up to), dim the lights and quietly wait for the bat to exit. If you have lights outside of your house, make sure they are turned off as well. If you have some patience, most times the bat will eventually find its way out.

If you're more of an adventurous person and want to try and catch it, you'll need a few things to do that including, gloves, a shoe box or plastic container and a piece of cardboard.

Once you get the supplies together, treat trying to catch it like you would try to catch a spider. When the bat is still try to get close and cover it with the box, then slide the cardboard under it to keep it in the box and take outside and release.

If you have ever had a bat in your house, how did you get it out? Call or text us through the Wolf app.