How to Find Your Polling Location in the Hudson Valley

Are you registered to vote but aren't quite sure where your polling place is located? Here's a detailed way to find out from your phone or computer.

Voting is a right that many nations do not get to exercise. November 3 is the last day to make sure your vote is counted.

Another election day is upon us. Many Americans have already cast their absentee ballots and millions of New Yorkers have reportedly shown up to their early polling location to avoid large crowds on election day.

If you're waiting until election day to exercise your right to vote you'll need to know where to go. If the lines are going to be as long as they have been for early voting locations then the last thing you'll want to do wait for hours only to find out that you waited at the wrong location. Voting locations will be open across the state of New York from 6:00AM to 9:00PM.

You can start by getting your info here. From there you can follow these steps.

After the last step you'll have to enter your name and address and it will tell you where your polling office is located.