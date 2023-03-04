Do Breweries Now Outnumber Wineries in New York State?

For many years, New York was known as a wine state. But with an abundance of new beer breweries popping up each year, has this distinction changed?

Just how many breweries does the Empire State boast?

World Population Review says that there are over 8,000 breweries across the country. The major well known breweries remain on top of the list when it comes to beer sold across the U.S. 1. Bud Light 2. Coors Light 3. Miller Light. However craft breweries continue to grow exponentially in the United States, with the number of barrels from craft breweries shipped growing from 9.1 million in 2008, to 25.9 million in 2018.

Breweries vs Wineries

The Post Standard says that around ten years ago there were a little over 100 breweries in New York state compared to 324 wineries. According to the New York State Liquor Authority, there are now 494 of the latter. But as for breweries? The NY Liquor Authority says there are now over 500 of them across the state, which is a 420% increase in just over a decade.

See Also: New "Traditional" Brewery Opens in Lower Hudson Valley

The Post Standard says that a relaxation in distribution and other rules for breweries, distilleries and cider makers over the past decade have helped accelerate the boom.

7 Hudson Valley Breweries Worth Visiting

How Much?

According to New York Craft Beer, the equivalent of approximately 20,000 full-time jobs are created by the craft beer industry in NY. The annual economic impact of New York craft beer is $3.4 Billion, according to their statistics.

New York ranks 3rd in the nation for breweries. California leads the nation with most breweries. Colorado is 2nd. Pennsylvania is 5th, Massachusetts 17th, New Jersey 20th. Connecticut 26th.