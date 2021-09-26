How Can You Get Your Name Off the NYS Organ Donor Registry

Did you at one time make the decision to donate your organs? After some thought or maybe for a medical reason, you have changed your mind?

If you have made the tough decision to remove yourself from the registry, what do you need to do? Can you just call them and say, 'I'm out?' or do you need to get paperwork involved?

Well, looks like this is going to be one of those paperwork things. After a little investigation, here is what I have come up with:

You can remove the heart indication on your drivers license or state ID, by going to the Department of Motor Vehicles. Yes, there is a form that you will need to fill out and then you will need to pay a fee to get a new license or state ID. If you wait until you renew your license, you will not need to pay a fee to get a new license without the heart on it. The fees that you pay at renewal, will cover the cost of the new ID. It is recommended that you renew your ID in person, which right now does mean that you need to make an appointment at the DMV.

You will also need to remove your name on the Donate Life New York website. There is a form to fill out as well.

In addition to completing the above steps, keep in mind that simply removing yourself from the New York State list, does not remove the heart indication on your physical license. It is also recommended that you make your family aware of the change in your decision to donate, as well as make the change known in your health proxy and living will.

