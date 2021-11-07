How New York Students Can Join The Conservation Association?

Do you enjoy being outdoors and working with others, giving back and volunteering? The Student Conservation Association is currently accepting applications for their over 18-years of age programs, which are set to begin next year.

Photo by Brian Garrity on Unsplash

If you are looking to spend time helping others and working to conserve the environment you can apply. But wait, who is eligible to apply?

You must be 18 or older

You can be a student (or not)

And you need to be interested in conservation service work

There is chance that you might know this Student Conservation Associate (SEC) organization by another name, AmeriCorp. While there are many openings in New York, there are also openings and opportunities throughout the entire 50 states. Ever thought about moving to Alaska?

Photo by John Salzarulo on Unsplash

Plus, if you enjoy your time with the SEC, there is potential for you to get hired by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Here is a list of jobs that the NYSDEC are often hiring for and their salaries.

Photo by Luca Bravo on Unsplash

For instance, there are current paid opportunities for an Environmental Educator, based out of Cold Spring, NY. It is a job that takes place January 13, 2022 to November 10, 2022. There are other paid opportunities throughout New York State for conservation/parks and outdoor jobs.

Are there ways that you give back to your community? Do you volunteer with a favorite organization? How long have you been a champion for them?

