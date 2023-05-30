A Fisherman’s Dream House For Sale in the Hudson Valley

If you have driven along Route 213 between Kingston and Rifton, New York you have passed right by this one-of-a-kind property that is up for sale.

As you travel Route 213 in Ulster County you can't miss the body of water that sits right of the road. In some areas, it is right along the roadway but in others, it is set back behind houses that line its shores. This is the Sturgeon Pool a man-made body of water made when Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corporation built a Dam in 1922 to create a Hydro Electric Plant.

According to Fish Hudson Valley the Sturgeon Pool is 194 acres on the surface, it has a max depth of 93 feet and no longer is home to any Sturgeon. However, they do report that the pool has both Large and Small Mouth Bass, Common Carp, Chain Pickerel, Channel Catfish, Yellow Perch Black Crappie Rock Bass Redbreast Sunfish, and more.

Sturgeons were present in the waterbody as it is a tributary of the Hudson River. Sturgeon had migrated to this waterbody to spawn, but since the dam was built in 1922, it prevents the Sturgeon from migrating ...... (via Fish Hudson Valley)

It is also important to note that this is a reservoir so it is only open to none motorized boats. The other nice feature is that there is no formal access to the Sturgeon Pool so it tends to be used only by the residents that live along its 4.4 Miles of shoreline part of which is owned by Central Hudson.

Rifton, New York is a small hamlet in Ulster County that you can literally drive through and not even realize you did. Located on Route 213 and nestled next to the Wallkill River it also has the distinction of being known as the Town on the Sturgeon Pond. Living on the Sturgeon Pond in Rifton is a much sought-after piece of real estate in the Hudson Valley and a rare opportunity has just become available.

Fisherman's Dream House in Rifton, New York This house for sale in Rifton, New York offers a rare opportunity in Hudson Valley Real Estate. 1799 Route 213 not only has a house looking for its next chapter but it offers waterfront property on the Sturgeon Pool a popular no motorize boating and fishing spot in Ulster County.

