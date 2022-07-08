Hopewell Junction Restaurant Enters The Upside-Down with Stranger Things Menu

Cue Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill' (or Metallica's "Master of Puppets") because things are getting strange in Hopewell Junction.

Stranger Things Season 4 on Netflix has been the talk of the town for the last few weeks. Now that part 2 has wrapped up many (aka me!) are trying to stay spoiler-free. What better way to distract yourself than with some delicious food with a Stranger Things twist?

Plated Modern American Bistro in Hopewell has jumped into the Upside Down for the last week or so with a specific Stranger Things-themed menu. You can't fight Vecna low on fuel, right? Get started with appetizers at Plated like Mad Max's Arcade Tokens (sliced zucchini coated in panko breadcrumbs and deep-fried) or Baked Demo-Dogs (Sabrett hot dogs, melted mozzarella rolled into homemade pizza dough, sprinkled with sesame seeds and served with honey mustard).

Eat like the Buyers when you order The Buyers Dinner Plate made up of 2 grilled pork chops, served over mashed potatoes and topped with cherry pepper sauce and roasted asparagus. To be honest, that definitely sounds like something Joyce Buyers would make for Mike and Eleven.

The Upside-Down Pasta sounds terrifyingly delicious if you ask me...

Speaking of Eleven, you'll have to try Plated's Eleven dessert special. Dubbed 11's Triple Decker Eggo Extravaganza, you'll scarf down 3 Eggo Waffles drizzled with maple and chocolate syrup, then topped with Reese's Pieces, Hershey Kisses, and Whipped Cream. It will definitely fulfill your sweet tooth cravings and possibly give you psychokinetic and telepathic powers. Just like El...

We spoke with the folks from Plated who tell us the Stranger Things menu was such a hit that they're making it available for another week.

Check out Plated Modern American Bistro at 2425 NY-52 in Hopewell.

