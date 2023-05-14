It feels like this has become an annual event, it may even happen more than once a year. Mark your calendars for another great day of Owls and Raptors at the Hoot Owl Restaurant in Pine Bush, New York.

It is the perfect pairing of Wild Mountain Birds and their owls with The Hoot Owl Restaurant and their delicious food. For a couple of hours on June 4th you can stop by The Hoot Owl and meet real owls while enjoying food and drink made for the occasion.

For a number of years, The Hoot Owl Restaurant at 26 Awosting Road in Pine Bush, NY has held an afternoon for everyone to come out enjoy good food and meet some real live owls. It is a great opportunity for all of us owl enthusiasts. As you know it is easy to hear an owl but often hard to spot one.

So grab your friends and family on Sunday, June 4th for Live Owls of the Hoot Owl. The Facebook event mentions that Anne Mardiney and the Wild Mountain Birds team will be on hand for an afternoon of getting up close and personal with Anne's rescue owls and other raptors.

You are encouraged to bring a camera and your curiosity. The event is free to the public but keep in mind that Anne and other wildlife rehabbers rely on donations so if you can donate please do. It is an outdoor event so dress for the weather which hopefully will be a beautiful June Day.

The Hoot Owl will be selling food and beverages at the event so come hungry.

