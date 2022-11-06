Holiday Market Returns to Popular Hudson Valley Farm

Anyone who knows me knows that you will rarely find me shopping at the mall. I prefer to keep it very local, and would much rather do my holiday shopping at one of the many holiday markets here in the Hudson Valley. You can keep your malls and big department stores, I’m looking for one of a kind, locally made gifts for the loved ones on my holiday list.

One of the places I’ll be heading to this year is Limar’s Farm and Nursery on Noxon Road in Lagrangeville. They’re having a holiday market and toy drive on both Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11 from 9AM - 3PM. Not only will you be able to check out and shop local vendors, but the Kiwanis of Southern Dutchess County will be on hand collecting new, unwrapped toys to bring to the Maria Fareri Children's Hospital. Local shopping and a great cause? Sounds like a plan.

We have some of the most talented artisans here in the Hudson Valley. Why not check out what they’ve got to offer? You’re sure to find some unique gifts for those on your list, or maybe a little something for yourself, too. Plus, you’ll be able to enjoy some hot cider, cocoa and cider doughnuts while you shop. Yum! Better than the mall any day.

Limar’s Farm and Nursery is easy to get to. They’re at 1167 Noxon Road in LaGrangeville, and they’ve got some of the nicest, healthiest plants available in the Hudson Valley. The holiday market and toy drive is on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday Dec. 11. For more information, and to find out what else is going on at Limar’s, check out their web page

