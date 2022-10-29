Do you Know the Story Behind the “Spy House” in the Hudson Valley?
There is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. Each town has a story of its own to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers.
Some pieces of history are hidden in the Hudson Valley while others are in front of us. To name a few, a shocking story changed an upstate town forever. The Anti-Rent War happened in Andes, NY. There's also the Dutchess County, NY town that was once referred to by a different name than it is called now. A post office in the Hudson Valley is known as a National Historic Site where FDR was a part of and Uncle Sam's home is located in Catskill, NY with the basement now being a tiki bar open to the public.
Have You Been To Hurley, NY?
Hurley, NY is located in Ulster County. It was established in the 1600s by Dutch settlers.
According to stonehouseday.org, The VanEtten/ Du Mond House located in Hurley, NY was built before 1685. It was also known as the "Spy House".
Did You Hear About The "Spy House" In Ulster County, NY?
It is known for being the "oldest colonial house in the town." During October and November 1777, the house was used by the Continental army as a guard house for prisoners and a "spy was held in the basement dungeon."
According to Buildings of New England, this historic home is "a pre-Revolutionary stone cottage built in Dutch traditions. The house is one and one-half stories high, and is built of limestone. The limestone walls are of various thickness, from a nearby quarry, with the square ends laid up in mortar made of clay, and pointed with lime mortar outside."
Who Lived In The "Spy House" In The 1700s?
During the American Revolution, this home was used as a Guard House. In the late 1700s, this home was known for housing Lt. Daniel Taylor, who was a convicted British spy.
According to Buildings of New England,
"he was caught carrying a message between British Generals Henry Clinton and John Burgoyne. Lt. Taylor was arrested as a British spy, convicted in court of spying and held in the basement of the Du Mond House as a prisoner. He was hanged on October 18, 1777 from a nearby tree. American soldiers encamped in the area were paraded by the body as a warning to any potential British sympathizers."