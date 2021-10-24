Historic Bridge in Kingston Getting A $44 Million Makeover

The almost 100 year-old bridge is in dire need of rehabilitation and New York State is coming through in a big way to make it happen.

Just about a year ago, September 2020, it was announced that due to safety reasons, the historic Kingston-Port Ewen Suspension Bridge, also known as the Wurts Street Bridge, was going to be closed down to traffic including cars, bicycles and walking due to concerns of the safety of the span. The bridge connects the City of Kingston and Port Ewen.

Once the bridge was closed down, many wondered if the bridge would ever be reopened to traffic? The good news is that after many local political representatives pleaded their cases to the state for help in restoring the bridge we finally got an answer.

YES, the Wurts Street Bridge will undergo a major rehabilitation and should be reopened to all traffic once renovations are complete. According to New York State Governor Kathy Hochul, $44.6 million has be awarded to the bridge project.

The Wurts Street Bridge project is underway now, and will completely rehabilitate the 100-year-old crossing in many ways, with the main focus being enhancing the structural stability of the bridge. Other improvements planned for the bridge include a new bridge deck, guide rails, railings, suspender cables and new widened sidewalks.

The bridge will also get a new paint job that should lessen the need for annual maintenance and the bridge's load capacity will be increased to 20 tons which will give trucks the option of using the span to cross from Kingston to Port Ewen. It will also have a state of the art climate control system to "control moisture and ensure the anchorages remain free from corrosion. Additionally, the control systems will be enabled with remote monitoring and operation according to the Governor's website.

All work is expected to be completed by fall 2023.

