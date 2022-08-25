Dramatic 12-Hour Mountain Rescue by New York Forest Rangers [PHOTOS]

Forest Rangers do far more than taking our entrance fees at the gates of our beautiful state parks. A father and son's daytime hike recently turned into a 12-hour rescue operation when an injury stranded them miles deep in the forests of Mount Marcy in upstate New York.

The view from the Mount Marcy Summit (Google)

Mount Marcy in Keene, NY

Mount Marcy, the nearly mile-high mountain in the Adirondacks is a popular destination for hikers of all skill levels. It has a 4.7-star rating on Google (yes, even mountains have Google reviews now), with one reviewer commenting, "Wonderful experience. Beautiful landscapes... one of the best mountains I have ever climbed." Presumably, the injured explorer was seeking the same experience when disaster struck.

NYDEC

Hiker Stranded in New York

A massive team effort resulted in the successful extraction of the hiker that was immobilized after an accident. The 57-year-old man was hiking with his son when he sustained an incapacitating injury to his knee that left the pair stranded in the wilderness. An attempted helicopter delivery of Forest Ranger Evans by the New York State Police Aviation Division was thwarted by winds, so the rangers had to resort to hiking to locate the duo waiting near the top of Mount Marcy.

Rescue by New York State Forest Rangers

From the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC):

While Ranger Evans provided first aid, nine additional Rangers, two Assistant Rangers, and three volunteers... were hiking to their location. Rescuers used backpack carriers to bring the subject more than three miles out from the summit where they were met by Lake Placid EMS.

The hard-working rangers who work tirelessly to keep our parks beautiful and safe deserve a massive thank-you for their efforts, though this is hardly the first time such an intense operation was required.

