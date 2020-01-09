HELP: Major Blood Shortage

The American Red Cross needs our help.

If you've been thinking that you want to start off the New Year by donating to a cause, there is no easier way to donate and possibly save a life then by donating blood and the American Red Cross says there is a critical need for blood right now!

According to News 10, the American Red Cross has said that around this time of year they normally see a shortage of people making blood donations due to the busy holiday season but this year the shortage is dangerously low.

They also told News 10 that they need donations of all blood types but if you are Type O, they really need you to make a donation as there is only a three-day supply of Type O nationwide.

To get as many of us to donate blood they have teamed up with the NFL to give people a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl.

Kimmy Venter from the American Red Cross told News 10, “If you come out to donate blood any time between now and January 19, you will be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the Super Bowl, it includes airfare, hotel accommodations, some cool party passes, and of course, tickets to the game itself, which is really a unique opportunity.”

There will be some blood drives in the Hudson Valley over the next few weeks at the following,

1/7/2020

Poughkeepsie Galleria

Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

1:00 PM - 06:00 PM

1/10/2020

Poughkeepsie High School

70 Forbus Street

Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

8:00 AM - 02:00 PM

1/17/2020

Poughkeepsie Galleria

Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

1:00 PM - 06:00 PM

1/21/2020

Dutchess Community College

53 Pendell Road

Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

9:30 AM - 03:00 PM

If you know of any other blood drives coming up, please send us the information through the Wolf app.



