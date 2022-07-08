Hudson Valley City Ranked as One of the Healthiest Cities in America

I've always said there is something special about the Hudson Valley. Out of all of my travels, there are fewer mountain ranges that have surpassed its beauty or skies that can be as incredible as ours. Turns out something else the Hudson Valley does well in is health. One Hudson Valley city has been ranked one of the Healthiest Cities in America!

Healthiest & Unhealthiest Cities in America

This was a pleasant surprise to find out that a Hudson Valley city was considered one of the healthiest in America. It's just nice to have the Hudson Valley nationally represented, and it is especially nice to be recognized for something as positive as this!

WalletHub put out their list for Healthiest & Unhealthiest Cities in America and features a few New York cities, one of them being right here in our beautiful region. WalletHub states that some areas focus on wellness through nutritious foods and recreation while others strive to keep healthcare costs affordable for all. Of course, this list heavily considered the COVID-19 Pandemic and how well cities handled it for the sake of the wellness of its residents, both physically and mentally.

Which Hudson Valley City Made the List?

WalletHub made its decision based on 4 key dimensions: Health Care, Food, Fitness, and Green Space. From there, they used 43 relevant metrics that were graded on a scale of 100 points (100 being the most favorable).

The one city that represents the Hudson Valley comes from Westchester County. Out of the 182 cities on the list, it is ranked #52 with a total score of 52.21. This city did decent in the Healthcare, Food, and Green Space categories, but where it really excelled was in the Fitness Category. The city in question is Yonkers, NY!

Other New York cities that made the list include Buffalo at #65, Rochester at #43, and New York City at #17.

What do you think of this decision? Yonkers citizens, do you agree with this ranking? Let us know in the app!

