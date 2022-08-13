Have a Dog? Ready to Have Your Life Changed Like me?

I had no idea that this was a thing but it has changed my life!

Every once and a while a quick conversation with a stranger can change your life in unexpected ways. That's exactly what happened to me last weekend while I was out with my son and dog. Every day I do what I can to make sure that my now 2-year-old dog Smalls gets outside and is able to run and play, it's the least I can do for him.

Dog Park Trip

Last Saturday me and my youngest son Jackson spent the day together and when we started the day we didn't have any plans, so when we got up I asked him what he would like to do today. As I held my breath for his answer (if you have kids you know what I'm talking about) and to my surprise, he asked if we could take Smalls to the dog park for a few hours.

YES, WE CAN!! That was the last thing I thought he would ask to do. We don't go to the dog park very often because every time we've gone in the past Smalls has gotten so dirty that I needed to give him a bath when we got home and my bathroom at my apartment is NOT a good dog bathroom.

I didn't let the bath thing stop us so we got the dog ready and piled into the car and headed over to the dog park. Living in Poughkeepsie, the only dog park I've ever gone to is the one located at Spratt Park on Wilbur Ave in Poughkeepsie, so that's where we went.

Dogs Love the Park

As soon as we got there both Smalls and my son started running around, playing fetch, really having a good time. While they were playing another dog owner started talking to me and asked me if we come to this park a lot. I answered with a NO, (see reason above, LOL) and he went on to tell me about something that changed his life.

Dog Wash at the Car Wash

He told me that after a day at the park, he and his wife bring their dog, (a huge black lab) to the dog wash at the car wash in Poughkeepsie. Now I've heard of the dog wash before but the way he explained how easy it was to use, I had to try it out for myself.

Once we got done playing we drove to the Foam & Wash Car/Dog Wash on North Grand Ave, in Poughkeepsie, and tried it out for the first time. OMG! It was so easy and convenient. The washing table had straps to keep Smalls in place and the hose had all kinds of options when it comes to what kind of soap you wanted to use. After we washed it had a wet vac type of dryer that dried him really quick.

Thank You to the Man at the Dog Park

Honestly, I could not believe how easy it was and it cost less than $15 to clean him. If you have a dog and need a quick bath you really should give one of these places a try. It changed my doggie life!!

