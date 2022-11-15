Middletown and Poughkeepsie already have one and it looks like Kingston is next to welcome one of the most popular names in tools and more soon!

In the past few years, it seems like everywhere we look we are bombarded by news that some of our favorite places have closed or are getting ready to close. In the last month, we told you about one of Kingston's best restaurants announcing that they have temporally closed, we've had places leave the struggling Hudson Valley Mall, so when I see news that something NEW is opening in the area, forgive me but I get excited to share the news...LOL!

New Store Replacing Office Depot

Last weekend I had the pleasure of watching my youngest son's soccer match at the soccer fields at Tech City in Kingston and as I was driving down Boices Lane, I noticed that there was a sign hanging in front of the building that was once home to the Office Depot that they are hiring.

The sign was inviting anyone looking for a job in retail to apply online. Now I'm no detective but if they are hiring that means they are opening soon, right?

Harbor Freight Coming to Kingston

Yes, Harbor Freight is set to open its 3rd Hudson Valley location in the next few months. The new location will be at 25 Boices Lane in Kingston and will offer customers the chance to bargain shop for tools and more.

If you've never been to a Harbor Freight, they offer a little bit of everything including power tools, generators, saws, lawn and garden items, automotive, and much more. The new store is planning to open in the next few months with an estimated opening date of January 2023 according to their website.

Handymans Favorite Store

From what my handyman friends tell me Harbor Freight is the one store where you are able to find the things that you can't seem to find anywhere else and most times when you find what you are looking for it will be cheaper there than anywhere else.

Harbor Freight Stores in the Hudson Valley

Harbor Freight currently has two stores in the Hudson Valley with one in Poughkeepsie at 2530 South Road (Route 9) and one in Middletown at 88 Dunning Rd Ste 30. Once the Kingston store announces the exact opening date we will update this article and if you're looking for a new job or a change of career, you can apply for available positions at any of their locations here.

