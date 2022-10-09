2 Marlboro, NY Businesses Team Up For Ultimate Cookie Ice Cream Sundae

2 insanely popular Ulster County businesses have combined forces to bring a touch of sweetness to the Hudson Valley.

Hudson Valley foodies are going to go crazy for this collaboration. The insanely popular from-scratch cookie company Halfsies Cookie Co. and Brix Gastropub, both of Marlboro, have announced they are teaming up for an outrageously delicious ice cream cookie sundae.

In an Instagram post, Brix wrote:

We are excited to announce that we now carry @halfsiescookieco!! Stop by and try these DELICIOUS cookies! Stay tuned for our @halfsiescookieco ice cream sundaes coming soon!

Halfsies Cookies made a huge splash on the cookie scene back in 2019. The from-scratch cookie company became an Instagram sensation with cookie lovers from all over the US scrambling to their website when new flavors dropped. Celebs, like Vivica A. Fox swears by the Marlboro-made cookies, telling everyone at People.com how much she enjoys the ginormous treat.

They are notoriously known for being an online order-only company, however now a quick trip to Brix, located at 1 King Street in Marlboro, can get you your Halfsies Cookie fix...with the option of turning it into a cookie sundae!

Your sweet tooth will thank you.

To learn more about BRIX Gastropub give them a follow on Facebook or check out their website for their eclectic menu.

Following along with Halfsies Cookies and their latest drops and amazing seasonal flavors on Instagram. Fall is here and Halfsies embraces all the fun fall flavors. Pumpkin spice, Apple Cider Donuts, and Honk if You're Corny ( yep, that's a Candy Corn cookie!) are just some of the creative flavors they're whipping up this year.

18 Hudson Valley Bakeries With the BEST Black & White Cookies From Kingston to Poughkeepsie, to Ellenville and Newburgh. We've got the B&W cookie map covered for you. Who's down for a Hudson Valley Black and White Cookie road-trip-taste-test?

Holy 'Donnoli!' Donut, Cannoli Mashup Rolls into Beacon, NY Donut + Cannoli = Masterpiece. Hudson Valley foodies will be flooding to Beacon for this sweet treat!