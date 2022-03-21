The old Imperial Schrade site finally has a new business coming in. What was just a slab of concrete on top of 91 acres will soon become the home of a marijuana production company called Cresco Labs. The company says that within around 18 months, expect the 380,000-square-foot facility to be built on land that has been vacant since 2016. Documents submitted predict this facility could bring nearly 700 jobs to the area.

A Chicago-based business called Cresco Labs is the developer. Their website says that they are on a mission to normalize, professionalize, and revolutionize cannabis. Cresco houses a number of brands and makes and sells marijuana in ten states. One of the brands is Valley Agriceuticals, which Cresco bought in 2019. Valley Agriceuticals would be the name used for this proposed project, as they are licensed to make and sell cannabis products for medical users.

Where, exactly?

The Times Herald says the property straddles the borders of Ellenville and Wawarsing. The Town of Wawarsing's planning board approved plans for the facility Tuesday. The currently empty property is behind some businesses on North Main Street/Route 209.

Hudson Valley Towns Allowing the Sale of Marijuana The following towns have voted to allow the sale of marijuana. This list is complete as of December 23, 2021. Municipalities have until 12/31 to finalize their decisions.

When are dispensaries going to open in New York?

After many years of hoping and waiting, New York state finally legalized recreational marijuana in early 2021. But as we approach the new year, many wonder about the retail sale of weed. Where are the dispensaries? From what we understand, there is still a lot of paperwork and loopholes to go through before we start seeing dispensaries open up across the state.

As of now, the only non-medical legal dispensaries in the state are on tribal territories, which are sovereign from the state government. The answer for the rest of the state may be a ways off, as some feel the process to open dispensaries could go well into 2023. New York's marijuana laws currently allow one to possess up to three ounces of cannabis.

Legal Sales of Marijuana in New York Will Likely Take Years Sorry to ruin your high. Despite lawmakers reaching a deal to legalize pot across New York lawmakers say it's gonna be a long time before sales start. Here's why.

