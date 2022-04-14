Popular New York Amusement Park Announces Opening Weekend, Here’s When

Start making plans now!! One of our favorites is opening soon.

As summer fast approaches, many families have started to lay out plans for summer vacations. If you are like most Hudson Valley families and you're planning on a budget, a week or weekend trip to Lake George could be the trip that does the trick for you.

One trip I'm really looking forward to this summer is a long weekend in Lake George, New York. Up until 5 or 6 years ago, I had never been and after going, I can't wait to go back! After I spend one day riding the "Mini Ha Ha" and walking up and down Main street eating and playing in the arcades, I can't wait to spend a day riding the rides at the Great Escape.

The Great Escape is Opening Soon

According to the Great Escape website, ride lovers can set the date on their calendars as their opening weekend is fast approaching. The Great Escape will open its gates on Saturday, May 21st, and Sunday, May 22nd for guests to enjoy "fun-in-the-sun adventures, exciting high-flying rides, and non-stop fun". The park will continue to be open on weekends through May and most of June. They will have special hours for Memorial Day weekend including Friday, May 27th through Monday, May 30th.

Great Escape Will be Open Every Day

According to the park hour section of their website they will open for full operation on Friday, June 24th. They will be open every day Monday through Sunday throughout the summer as of today, but that could change as it did last year when we told you that the park was going to close on Tuesdays and Wednesdays last summer. The two days a week closing was done last year to help provide guests with the "best experience" according to the park.

If you are planning to visit the Great Escape and would like ticket and park information, you can check them out online here.

