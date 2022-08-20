If there's one thing we are especially good at here in the Hudson Valley, is reminiscing about all of the amazing memories we had growing up in this area. A few months back we took a serious trip down memory lane, digging up the good ol' days of Hudson Valley birthday party locations, many of which don't exist anymore. Back in February, we took our best shot at a top 9 list of Hudson Valley hotspots that aren't around anymore (and what they currently are).

One local Hudson Valley based drive-in movie theater is giving us ALL the nostalgic feels with what movie they're featuring on the big screen this weekend.

Get our free mobile app

Hyde Park Drive In Theatre To Feature Grease 8/19, 8/20, 8/21

When's the last time you went to the drive-in? Packed the family into the car, everyone's favorite snacks in tow, your comfiest clothes and coziest blankets ready for a night under the starts enjoying a movie? For me it's been a little over two years when I brought my daughter to her first drive-in movie to see Trolls World Tour. That changes this weekend when I'm planning to take her to see GREASE in Hyde Park. Doesn't this picture bring you right back to that scene in the movie?

The Everett Collection for Canva The Everett Collection for Canva loading...

Just 11 days following the death of the incredibly talented Olivia Newton-John, star of the 1978 movie, the Hyde Park Drive In Theatre will be showing GREASE all weekend, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Their advertising promotes that they'll start the nostalgic movie around 8:15pm each night for the first in the double feature movie showing, with Top Gun: Maverick set to begin at approximately 10:05pm each night.

Now, the question is, do we get to hop out of the car and sing along to all the songs or what?

AMC Theaters Showing Grease for $5, Proceeds Going To Breast Cancer Research

If the drive-in isn't for you, consider checking out GREASE at any AMC theater this weekend (locally, Middletown, Palisades, Danbury). AMC is bringing GREASE back to the big-screen in honor of the passing of Olivia Newton-John, donating $1 from each ticket sale to breast cancer research. The film will show at 135 AMC theaters this weekend.

Are Drive-In Movies a Thing of the Past? Not in Dutchess County! Drive-In Movie Theaters in Dutchess County