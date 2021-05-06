One Ulster County town is getting the treat of the year thanks to one happy ice cream man.

In a time where it seems like every day we come across negative news, it's great to be able to share a story like this. If you've ever been to Saugerties you've most likely driven by Sawyer Motors on Ulster Ave. It's one of the bigger car dealerships in the area and the owner, Bob Siracusano, not only sells cars but also has a sweet spot for cold treats.

According to the Sawyer Motors Facebook page, Bob has waited five years to be able to start his adventure in now being the area's Good Humor Man! Bob's been hunting far and wide for the last five years looking for an authentic Good Humor ice cream truck and he "finally found a 1967 Ford from a private collector in Chicago and bought it last month." Bob calls his truck the, "Real McCoy" and he's looking to show it off at a bunch of community events like he did the other day in this video...

Saugerties "Good Humor man" did say he plans to take "Real McCoy" out to special events in and around Saugerties, like this weekend's Andrew Mullen's Fishing Derby in Saugerties at 225 Cole Bank Rd Saugerties. The fishing derby will be awarding several $2,500 scholarships to graduating seniors planning to attend a vocational trade school. The folks at Sawyer Motors said, "It's worth coming out for to celebrate these kids and Bob's new truck!!"

