The New Eviction Law Dividing the Hudson Valley

After another Hudson Valley city blocked the passage of the proposed Good Cause Eviction law, supporters are eyeing an even bigger target: New York State.

For the Many, an organization that describes its mission as "building a grassroots movement of everyday people to transform New York", recently issued a statement on the most recent decision. They say that the Good Cause Eviction bill, if passed statewide instead of city-by-city, would protect over 5 million New Yorkers.

What Are Good Cause Laws in New York State?

The purpose of the Good Cause Eviction Bill is contained in the legislation's name. It includes protection for renters that would bar landlords from evicting tenants or adding large increases to monthly rents without a defined "good cause". While Kingston, NY and Beacon, NY are currently the only two Hudson Valley cities with Good Cause legislation in place, For the Many insists that the blockage of the bill in cities like Newburgh, Albany, and most recently Poughkeepsie, means that supporters of the bill should think bigger. From For the Many's political director Brahvan Ranga:

Let’s be clear: These lawsuits [blocking the bill] have nothing to do with Good Cause’s merits. No judge has ruled that barring evictions and large rent hikes without a good cause is illegal. They have only ruled that the state legislature, not cities, must pass Good Cause.

New York State Support for Good Cause

Support for the bill has wavered recently. While New York Senator Michelle Hinchey has voiced her support, others, like Assembly Member Aileen Gunther, have rescinded their backing. Without more support, the bill may not be included in upcoming state budgets. Learn more here.

