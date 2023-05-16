Giant Toy Show Returns to Newburgh, New York This Weekend

A toy show in Orange County, NY has gained so much popularity that it is becoming a regular event in the community.

We live in an age where we are distracted by digital entertainment but many of us remember what it is like to have such great toys to distract us. There is something so awesome about seeing vintage toys that you grew up with. Every booth at a toy show is like a time capsule. Every toy can bring you back to a different year of your childhood.

Whether you are into Star Wars, professional wrestling, comic books, Funko Pops or even vintage toys from the 70s and 80s there really is something for everyone at this show. Are you looking for action figures, dolls, movies, posters, models or video games? The Newburgh Toy Show is one of the biggest collectible conventions to hit the Hudson Valley and it will be coming back in just a few days.

When is the next Newburgh Toy Show?

The Newburgh Toy and Collector show is this Sunday at the Hudson Valley Hotel 90 Rt 17K Newburgh, New York from 9am to 5pm. Admission is just $5 and children under 12 get in for free.

"I think on the outside looking in, people see toys as just that, toys. But to collectors and more importantly, first time people that come to a toy show. It's sort of a gateway to a fond memory you may have not remembered until you see a specific toy. "Oh I remember that, I used to play with it for hours", I often hear at the show. And that memory will bring that person into a specific time in their life that they may have forgotten forever otherwise. It's powerful stuff. It's an energy. And the beauty is you can then sort of purchase your memory back." - Angelo G. Canallo, Co-Creator

Whether you are a serious collector or you are looking for that toy you loved when you were a kid, you might be able to find it in Newburgh this weekend. My wife and I left with quite the haul when we left. I found a couple of old Batman toys that I had when I was a kid and she even grabbed an unopened Buffy the Vampire action figure. There really is something for everyone.