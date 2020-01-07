Giant Fishkill Cross Vandalism Investigated as Hate Crime

Acts of hate, destruction and prejudice continue in New York. This past weekend, it's hit home right here in the Hudson Valley. Currently, the New York State Police are investigating after a cross was vandalized in Fishkill.

According to police, the Wappingers Barracks have teamed up with the Bias Crime Unit to investigate graffiti and vandalism to the large illuminated cross on Brooks Road on Honness Mountain. The cross is visible to drivers traveling east on I-84 as they reach the Route 9 overpass.

The destruction of the Christian symbol and beloved Hudson Valley landmark is being handled as a biased crime. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact Investigator Dolcemascolo at (845) 677-7300. Please reference case #9357101.

