Get Free Taco Bell in the Hudson Valley Today

It's the best day ever.

Earlier this month we reported that Taco Bell is once again bringing back their Steal a Base, Steal a Taco promotion. According to their website, if a player steals a base during the 2020 World Series, everyone in America will get a free Doritos Locos Taco.

Well, just that happened. Last week we reported that a player has stolen a base in the 2020 World Series. In game 1, Mookie Betts from the Dodgers stole second base, according to ABC 7 NY. So now, everyone in the U.S. gets free Taco Bell. The Dodgers actually won the World Series for this year. That means you get a free Doritos Locos Taco.

The day to get a free Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell is today. Wednesday, October 28, 2020, is the day to get Free Taco Bell in the Hudson Valley with the Steal a Base, Steal a Taco promotion. It's at participating locations and no purchase is necessary. Of course, it's only while supplies last and one per person.

Taco Bell has been making all kinds of headlines recently. They've been removing a number of items from their menu. In July, we reported that Taco Bell eliminated nearly a dozen menu items. Some of these things were the 7-Layer Burrito, Nachos Supreme, and cheesy fiesta potatoes. For some of the new changes, Taco Bell is citing reasons like environmental impact to eliminate items. For example, the Mexican Pizza uses over 7 million pounds of paperboard annually.

In September, we reported five more menu items would be removed. The five menu items that are being removed are the shredded chicken soft taco, shredded chicken burrito, and shredded chicken quesadilla melt, pico de gallo, and Mexican Pizza. These menu items will be eliminated on November 5.. Taco Bell did offer some reassurance, saying that there will be new innovations and that it's the last time they will change the menu. Some of the new innovations are a Dragonfruit Freeze and a chicken chipotle melt.