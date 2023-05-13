If you have been around New Paltz for more than 11 years there is a chance that at some point you stayed at the 87 Motel and ate at the Genesis Restaurant. As of today both of those places are officially gone.

Driving through New Paltz this past Sunday I passed the Genesis Restaurant and thought boy that building has really fallen into disrepair. The landscaping was overgrown and the building was covered in graffiti. I thought why hasn't anyone done anything with this big piece of land that is located right off the New York State Thruway?

Genesis Restaurant Officially Torn Down in New Paltz, New York

Then today I traveled through town and saw that the build was gone. I remember when they took down the 87 Motel but I thought for sure someone would just renovate the old restaurant but obviously, I was wrong.

I haven't been able to keep up with all the rumors of what might end up on the property which is now clear down to the dirt. Many people have commented that they think apartments will go there and that they should be affordable housing. I am thinking who would want to live that close to the Thruway?

It would be great to see another restaurant or maybe a few shops. As far as I know, the property is still for sale. The real estate sign was still up today when I took the pictures of the land while the bulldozers were finishing up.

As for now, it appears that the land is still for sale so for anyone who might be speculating or hoping for something like a Trader Joe's or a Five Guys you are going to have to wait and see. It appears that the building was just taken down, not torn down to make room for something else.

