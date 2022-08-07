Okay so with a name like the Gardiner Dump Run, you probably aren't thinking of wooded scenery and a beautiful place to run. But in this case, even though you are running around a transfer station, you are still going to be in a beautiful place.

On September 25th, you are invited to be part of the First Annual Gardiner Dump Run being organized by Gardiner Parks and Recreation and the Gardiner Trail Alliance. You can choose to do the 5K or the 10K which would simply be doing the 5K route twice. This event will be on a single-track trail that traverses wooded hillsides along the Wallkill River just behind the Town of Gardiner Transfer Station.

First Annual Gardiner Dump Run in Gardiner, NY

PC: Google PC: Google loading...

The First Annual Gardiner Dump Run will cover the area known as Gardiner Park and the new Riverbend Trails. The Riverbend trails have been created by the Gardiner Trail Alliance with assistance from the Gardiner Parks and Recreation. Registration for the run has begun with Gardiner Parks and Recreation.

The registration fee is just $30 and you have until September 22nd, 2022 to get registered. The run will be set up at 131 Steves Lane in Gardiner, NY, and step-off is 10 AM.

Grab friends for this bit of exercise on some new exciting trails in Gardiner and then plan to spend some time in the town of Gardiner which is home to a variety of shops and restaurants.

New Outdoor Store and More in Gardiner, New York

New Outdoor Store in Gardiner, New York BaseCamp is not just a retail store it is a gathering place for people who are hiking, biking, and traveling through the Shawangunk Ridge for both education and eco-tourism.

Look at this House that Recently SOLD in Gardiner