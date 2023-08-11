One of the Hudson Valley’s Favorite Bars is Suddenly Closing

As soon as the announcement was made, the comments came pouring in... and not only from the Hudson Valley, but from the entire tri-state area. Hundreds of people couldn't believe that one of the most beloved specialty bar and restaurant was announcing a sudden closure.

Owners of the New Paltz, NY bar, the first of its kind to open in the Hudson Valley, says their last day of business will be September 30th, 2023. The reason behind their sudden announcement has many of their devoted customers fuming.

Fuchsia Tiki Bar in New Paltz, NY Announces Upcoming Closure

"As we were gearing up for the busy season... we were given notice by our landlord that our lease shall not be renewed at the end of September", began a recent post from the official Fuchsia Tiki Bar Facebook page. "We have actively sought to expand to a larger location in downtown New Paltz and spent the last 18-months searching with no luck. Unfortunately... we are left with the difficult truth that this is it." Many residents chimed in not only with kind words, but with support for a location outside of New Paltz as well.

The Hudson Valley Reacts

"This is awful! All my fingers and toes are crossed that you find a better place to be!! Then we’ll all go there!", said one loyal customer. "I hope you will re-open elsewhere. We're going to make a point to come up from NJ, stay overnight at the Hampton and enjoy your beverages", offered another. Others had specific buildings in mind for the bar and restaurant that was a trailblazer in the Hudson Valley.

Ideas for New Locations for Fuchsia Tiki Bar

"Move to Highland. The Underground is for sale", came the first suggestion. "What about the space where Rosendale Café was? It would be a super cool addition here!" offered another Ulster County resident. What was evident in every comment was that the Hudson Valley was about to lose one of the most appreciated niche businesses in recent memory.

What Exactly is a Tiki Bar?

"Tiki" is a culture, and it has many devoted followers. While it's hard to pin down exactly what tiki is, Fuchsia explained the theory behind the movement quite eloquently:

To define the tiki genre is rather difficult as it so many different things. Part escapism, part mystery, part carefully curated cocktails. An amalgamation of cultures and ideas from the South Pacific dating back to the early 1900's and kicking off in the 1930's in a time during and after Prohibition... We're just carrying the proverbial torch and paying tribute to those who came before us.

Trailblazing Tiki Bar in New Patz, NY

While Fuchia Tiki Bar was the Hudson Valley's first devoted tiki bar, it's no longer the only one. The knowledge and passion from the owners of Fuchsia reportedly was part of the inspiration for the owners of Jet Set Tiki Bar in Newburgh, NY to open their doors in 2022.

While customers lobby for a relocation outside of New Paltz (and even suggesting legal action against the bar's landlord in some instances), what can be said for certain is that the next six weeks will be busy at Fuchsia Tiki Bar. If you're a tiki fan that's not afraid of a brief road trip, check out this awesome floating options next-door in Connecticut or New Jersey below.

