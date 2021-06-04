Music to the ears of Hudson Valley parents - summer programs are beginning to return for 2021!

(cue cheers and applause)

I'm sure i'm not alone here, but last summer was a bit underwhelming for my young daughter, and very stressful for me as her mom. Summer vacation - cancelled, camp - not happening, playdates with friends - limited and from a distance. We basically wore a path from our driveway to my parent's house a few miles away with how often we ended up there to use their pool.

Fast forward and here we are, almost into June of 2021, and a welcome announcement for a great summer program it out. The 'Kids Bowl Free' program is back for 2021, offering 2 free games EACH DAY for registered program participants.

Yes, you read that correct, 2 free games of bowling each day during the summer - score! The only out of pocket cost would be for shoes, and some lanes even offer unlimited shoe rental packages.

When you register your child/children for the program, you have the option of adding on adult bowlers for the summer program as well for a one time fee. They offer a 2 adult or 4 adult family passes that allows for older bowlers to join the kids each time they cash in on their free games.

I signed my daughter up for this program a few years back and it was a lifesaver for those rainy summer days, or when it was even too hot for her to be outside riding bikes or in the pool. We added on the adult package and I included my parents and sister on the list of approved bowlers so we all had the opportunity to take her to the lanes.

Local participating bowling alleys with open registration include Spins Bowl Wappingers (that's where we'll be this summer), Spins Bowl Poughkeepsie, Spins Bowl Carmel, Pat Tarsio Lanes Newburgh, and Frontier Lanes Warwick. Schnieder's Fishkill bowl is showing the option to be alerted when their registration is open.

For general information about the program, click here, and see you at the lanes this summer!

