Former New Paltz Agway Property Up For Sale

The former New Paltz Agway property is on the market after the original sale reportedly fell through. The community was sad to see the store close in April after decades in business. The closure was announced in March and now the property sits waiting for a sale.

Known for carrying a variety of lawn and garden supplies, pet food and home supplies, the over 14,000-square-foot building is on the market for just under $800,000 according to Loopnet. That includes 8,200 square feet of retail space to go along with 6,500 square feet of warehouse space. The single-story structure was built in 1980 and sits on a 2.5-acre lot at 145 Route 32 in New Paltz.

When the announcement broke in March, owners stated they were taking all employees to their other location in Red Hook which can be found at Mac's Farm & Garden World at 68 Firehouse Lane.

According to the real estate listing, the property is zoned for retail or residential so that all leads to the question, what should replace the old Agway in New Paltz? Previous owners took to social media when the sale fell through to encourage people to share the info in hopes of keeping it a similar type of store.

Listen to Afternoons With Simon weekdays from 3 PM to 7 PM through your WRRV mobile app. Connect with WRRV on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Read more: