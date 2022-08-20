Popular Poughkeepsie Restaurant has Closed, Fans Left Wondering Why?

The sign on the front door says vacation, but it looks like it's closed for good after asking around.

One thing the Hudson Valley has is a ton of great restaurants to enjoy a meal at. From Rhinebeck to Newburgh the choices are endless but one thing that drives me crazy is when you find that one place that you look forward to getting food from has suddenly closed down.

That's exactly what happened to me the other day as I tried to get food from one of my favorites in Poughkeepsie.

Closed for Summer Vacation?

I've mentioned a few times in the last few months how much I enjoyed the food at Flores Taqueria at the Poughkeepsie Ice House. Their lobster empanadas are one of the best I've ever had and just the other day I went to try and enjoy some of their deliciousness only to be welcomed with this sign...

At first, I was like OK, but when are you going to reopen? As I looked around the building it doesn't look like they are coming back anytime soon because the entire place has been cleaned out!! There aren't any tables or chairs, no liquor near the bar like there used to be...nothing is left so it doesn't look like they are coming back anytime soon!

Flores Taqueria Closed

I spoke to a former worker at the taqueria and was told that the closing was out of nowhere. Employees were told that the leaseholders and the owners of the building were having a disagreement over a few issues and it looks like those issues have caused the closing of the restaurant.

As for the future of the Ice House location, it's unclear if the space will be reopened soon under a new name but if and when that happens we will update this article. If you're like me and looking for some of Flores's food, they do have another location on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls.

Here is what Flores Taqueria looked like when it opened last year...

Take a Peek Inside the New Flores Taquería at the Ice House in Poughkeepsie