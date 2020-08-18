Fishkill CYO Basketball Season Canceled

Looks like another sport program has fallen victim to COVID-19.

If you live in Dutchess County in the Fishkill/Wappingers area and have children that enjoy playing basketball, odds are that at one time or another you played, or were a part of the St. Marys CYO Basketball program that has been around for many, many years.

I lived in the Fishkill area for years and am proud to say that both of my youngest kids played every season they were eligible to play at Saint Mary's. I've coached for a few years while both of them made their ways through the program and my youngest, Jackson was getting set for this upcoming season and was super excited to possibly play travel this year, until I received an email from the program stating that they have top cancel the 2020/2021 season.

The email stated that due to health concerns with the coronavirus there will NOT be a CYO basketball season at St. Mary's Fishkill this winter, with many reasons listed as to why they've canceled including, the safety of our players, coaches, parents and referees, a strong likelihood we would be unable to use the Wappinger Schools in 2020-2021 for practice on weekdays, no practical way to sanitize or clean the gym multiple times during a weekend.

The email listed many other reasons as to why they've canceled and it also left a little bit of hope that there might be a way to have an adjusted season in the spring. It stated "there is a chance based on direction from the Archdiocese that we may be able to have a January - March adjusted season. We will not know that until sometime in November/December based on how things change. Thank you for your patience and understanding and please extend our deepest apology to your children."

If they are able to have a season in the spring we will update this article with any information you might need to be a part of it.