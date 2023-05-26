Fishkill Bakery Offering Tina Turner Tribute Cookies

A local bakery is honoring the unexpected loss of one of the greatest female vocalists of all time.

Yesterday music fans across the world were shocked to read the sad news that singer Tina Turner had passed away at age 83. She died battling a long illness while in her home in Switzerland.

Tina Turner rose to fame in the 1960s and 1970s as the lead vocalist of the musical duo Ike & Tina Turner. The duo achieved success and were even inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 but her relationship with her husband deteriorated and became toxic and abusive. This sparked Turner to leave Ike and begin a solo career that would last for decades. Tina Turner's story of escaping the abusive relationship has made her an inspiration to women. She was later inducted as a solo artist in 2021.

Some of her hits include Private Dancer, What's Love Got to Do With it and We Don't Need Another Hero. She even sang the theme song for one of the most popular James Bond films, Goldeneye.

The Cakery in Fishkill, New York decided to pay a tribute to Turner by adding lyrics to one of her most iconic songs on their delicious cookies. You can order them at their shop while supplies last.

Have you ever heard the song before? It inspired me to rediscover it.

Even if you're not the biggest fan of Tina Turner you have to admit that this song absolutely slaps.