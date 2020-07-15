First Live Concerts in Hudson Valley Announced Since COVID-19

At least five live concerts on historic grounds are scheduled in the near future in the Hudson Valley with more to be announced.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Tuesday, City Winery Hudson Valley announced Concerts in the Vineyard, the inaugural outdoor performance series at their recently-opened Hudson Valley location in Orange County.

The concert series is said to feature a stellar lineup of musicians as well as extensive precautions, such as safety pods, designed to ensure the health and safety of their guests, visiting artists and employees, officials say.

Following two years of extensive renovations on the historic Montgomery Mills property, a 120-year-old set of manufacturing buildings on 22 acres, City Winery Hudson Valley will host its first live performance on Saturday, August 8, when Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes kick off the concert series at 3:00 p.m. Gates open at 2 p.m.

“From the first time I visited Montgomery Mills, I’ve dreamed of hosting outdoor shows on this beautiful, expansive lawn,” City Winery Founder & CEO0 Michael Dorf said in a press release. “Admittedly, social distancing circles and masks didn’t figure in that original dream, but these safety measures are part of our company’s hospitality practices, and we all embrace them. I am excited to have this opportunity to bring live music to fans outdoors while they enjoy delicious food and wine from our restaurant and winery.”

The series will take place in a unique and visually arresting setting, with a vintage stone stage surrounded by vineyards, overlooking the Wallkill River in Montgomery, according to City Winery Hudson Valley.

City Winery Hudson Valley announced a number of social distancing guidelines for customers. Concertgoers will purchase reserved seating pods and can pre-order their food and beverages. Menu highlights include a Hudson Valley Cheese & Charcuterie Board, City Winery’s locally-produced Montgomery Mills Riesling, and City Winery’s customer favorite frosé.

Customers can select the appropriate pod size for their group and enjoy the show from their own clearly-delineated reserved section of the lawn, spaced a minimum of six feet apart from all other pods, officials say. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

VIP Pod Packages are also available, seating parties of up to ten guests. City Winery Hudson Valley says the VIP pods will offer enhanced comfort, with a cushioned private seating area, dedicated service, an exclusive entrance and more.

All guests, artists, and employees are required to complete a contactless temperature check and wellness questionnaire prior to entrance. All patrons are required to wear a mask or face covering when entering and moving throughout public areas where social distancing is not possible. Fans are welcome to take off their masks in their pods. City Winery will have masks available for purchase on-site. More information about concert series protocols can be found here and further details about City Winery’s company-wide safety measures can be found HERE.

Below is the full scheduled lineup:

Saturday, Aug. 8: Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

Saturday, Aug. 15: Chris Thile

Saturday, Aug. 29: Martin Sexton

Saturday, Sept. 5: Amy Helm

Saturday, Sept. 19: Joan Osborne

All shows start at 3 p.m., with a rain date performance scheduled for the following day. City Winery officials say more concerts are going to be announced in the future.

The Montgomery Worsted Mills were built in 1813 off the Wallkill River in Montgomery. The mill produced textiles and a lot of the old equipment has been preserved and incorporated into the new design, officials say. The mill burnt down in 1890 but was rebuilt in 1892.

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state