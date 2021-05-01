Fire Rips Through Kingston Apartment (VIDEO)

We've had a bunch of fires recently at apartment complex's in the Hudson Valley and it's looks like it's happened again, leaving one family with nothing.

Last week we told you about the a fire that ripped through the Village at Merritt Apartments in Fishkill and this week a fire took down an apartment at the Sunset Garden Apartments in Kingston.

The Sunset Garden Apartments are located on Birch Street in Kingston and as you'll see in the video below, fire has destroyed not only the apartment, but all of its contents as well.

A very scary situation for everyone involved including some brave first responders that got the fire put out as quick as possible. With the fire now out, one family is looking to rebuild and friends have started a GoFundMe to try and help out.

The plea for help online says, "Georgie and the Roberts family lost everything they owned due to a fire in their apartment. This is the second fire in the complex in a month and five year old Georgie is a bit shaken up over the whole ordeal but he and his family which includes his Mother step father 2 month old sister and his cat Normand all got out unharmed. Unfortunately everything they owned was badly damaged due to the fire, smoke and water and they have been displaced. Everything earned will be used to replace clothes and essentials for both Georgie and his infant sister."

Everyone did make it out of the apartment unharmed, but as you can see they pretty much lost everything and really could use some help. So if you can help, please make a donation here, if you can't make a monetary donation, please simply share this with everyone you know.

Storybook Style House in Shandaken Like something straight out of a fairytale The Moose Lodge awaits your story. This amazingly historic Catskill Mountain lodge is ready to spring back to life. Placed on 50 acres of magical wooded property this unique Adirondack style home is close to Railroad Explorers, Urban Cowboy Lodge, Emerson Resort, the charming town of Phoenicia and Belleayre Mountain is just down the road.

Photos Capture Two Eagles Tangling in Mid-Air in the Hudson Valley Stunning Hudson Valley photos of the female of a pair local nesting eagles protecting her territory from a single intruder eagle.