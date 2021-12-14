Poughkeepsie Film Selected for Sundance Film Festival

The fact that so many movies and television shows are being filmed here in the Hudson Valley is already a reason for us to be proud. But when one of those movies gets selected to be part of one the most prestigious film festivals in the world, that’s a reason to be even more proud. Right now, we Hudson Valley residents can be even more proud.

"Master," directed by Mariama Diallo has officially been selected for the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. According to the Hudson Valley Film Commission, the plot follows three women who strive to find their place at an elite New England university. As the insidious specter of racism haunts the campus in an increasingly supernatural fashion, each fights to survive in this space of privilege. The cast features Regina Hall, Zoe Renee, Talia Ryder, Talia Balsam, and Amber Gray.

The Hudson Valley Film Commission actually made location referrals back in June of 2019, and Vassar College was selected to double for the fictional Ancaster College. Production took place on the Vassar College campus in March of 2020, but, like so many projects, had to stop due to the Covid 19 pandemic. Filming continued at Vassar College in January 2021.

According to the Hudson Valley Film Commission Facebook page, producer Josh Astrachan said that the production was one of the first businesses most hotels in the area had seen for some time. He also noted that the crew of 100+ fell in love with Poughkeepsie's Rossi & Sons Rosticceria. And that’s just another reason to be proud of the Hudson Valley.

