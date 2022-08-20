Fan Gets a Haircut During 8th Inning of a Yankee Game

Have you ever been to a Yankee game before? If you're a New Yorker then there's a good chance that you have. What do you usually do when you get to the game? Do you get a hotdog or grab a beer? Have you ever gotten a haircut before?

The players on the New York Yankees famously can't have long hair or beards. The rule doesn't apply to the fans but that didn't stop one crowd member from getting a haircut in the middle of one of their games.

Here is a video from a different angle posted by Katie Tuohy on Twitter.

We shouldn't be so quick to judge. Maybe he had an appointment and didn't want to ditch his barber so he invited him to the game.

