For Rent: Live Like an Oscar-Winner in the Hudson Valley’s “Rubber House”

Scrolling through million-dollar Zillow listings and living vicariously through the rich and famous has become a national pastime. But what about if you could actually stay in one of those unbelievable mansions? Thanks to Airbnb, you can. Currently listed not far from where I grew up in Accord, NY in Ulster County, is your opportunity to stay in one of the most uniquely designed homes in the entire Hudson Valley that has been home to creatives from all walks of life, including an Oscar-winning actor. Who was the star? The listing declines to name-drop, but let's just say you saw him in a recent Marvel blockbuster and I'll spill the beans a little later. First let's check out this amazing space.

AirBnb Yes, the exterior is actually rubber. (Airbnb) loading...

It's good to learn that this eye-catching home is actually called The Rubber House, because that's exactly what we called it growing up. It wasn't for rent back then (hell, Airbnb wasn't even a glimmer in its developer's eye), but we did know that it was the lair of one of the most talented actors in Hollywood. The deed has since passed hands, however, and the current owners are inviting you to have your own private stay in this secluded behemoth.

AirBnb Airbnb loading...

It's black neoprene rubber on the outside, but inside, light floods almost every room. Airbnb host Dan lists 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, along with 7 acres of nature to explore when you're not lounging in the massive soaker tub.

AirBnb A tub with a view. (Airbnb) loading...

Of course the listing brags about all the wonderful activities and amenities nearby, including Mohonk in New Paltz, and the single-screen movie theater in Rosendale (how did they forget to mention the trestle?) but let's get to what we're all wondering: how much does it cost, and exactly who gave this house such a pedigree?

Airbnb I definitely wouldn't mind waking up here. (Airbnb) loading...

Let's start with money. The average cost of this wooded retreat is $1,000 per night, so this would either be the most special staycation ever, or you'd need make the kind of money that most of the former owners seemed to have. Secondly, the history of the house is extremely interesting.

It was designed by architect Tim Pritchard, and was the first of its kind. As the listing describes,

The designer was given the freedom to embrace environmental innovations such as natural ventilation and a paint-free neoprene exterior, creating an influential case study and local landmark.

Its first owner was choreographer Eugene Loring, but who is the Oscar-winner that the listing hints at?

Airbnb Cool from every angle! (Airbnb) loading...

Well, I don't necessarily want to be the person to spread someone else's business, but the owner was almost common-knowledge in Accord. Still, there's a discrepancy. The listing suggests that the home had been owned by an Oscar-winner, but the lore I heard as a kid was about an Oscar-nominated actor. Since I don't want my pants on fire, I'll use the word "allegedly" before I tell you that if you've seen Boondock Saints, Spiderman, or Platoon, you've likely seen who I was led to believe owned the Rubber House before it was put up for rent on the internet.

So, who wants to pitch in and stay? Check out the rest of the photos below.

Rent this Amazing "Rubber House" in Accord, NY The lines between nature and architecture are blurred in this impressive home for rent on Airbnb