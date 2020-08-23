Looking for something fun and safe to do with the kids on a weekday? Here is just the thing to get your kid's imagination going, and it's safe and close to home. Locust Grove Estate on South Road in Poughkeepsie is hosting a Fairy House Hunt in the Garden on Tuesday, Aug. 25, from 10:30AM - 5PM.

Search the nooks and crannies of the Locust Grove grounds to find 20 hidden fairy houses on an enchanted walk. Locust grove will supply a map and instructions, you should bring your imagination and fairy wings and costumes are a plus. Kids under 4 are free, tickets required for everyone else. Make sure to purchase tickets in advance.

Tickets are limited to make sure all visitors have plenty of space, and masks are required if you can't keep at least 6 feet from other visitors. Also, make use you use the bathroom before you come because rest rooms will be closed for safety purposes. For more information about the Fairy House Hunt at Locust grove, check out the event facebook page.