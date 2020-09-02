Experience Woodstock History With New Augmented Reality Tour

Meet Me At Woodstock is a new one of a kind tour of the original festival grounds at Bethel Woods. Featuring new augmented reality technology, the experience allows attendees the opportunity to relive Woodstock like never before.

Narrated by Nick and Bobbi Ercoline, the famous couple featured on the cover of the Woodstock album, hear stories, view the original stage, and relive moments on the field as a member of the massive crowd of 450,000.

The tour itself only costs $5.00 if you already purchased a museum ticket or $8.00 if you pass on the museum experience. By why pass on the museum experience? The main gallery features movies, interactive displays, more than 300 photographic murals, and more focused on the legendary event.

Also worth checking out is the Bindy Bazaar which opened to the public for the first time in the summer of 2019. It was the area of the original festival that was used as a marketplace and trail system that connects two of the major areas of the concert.