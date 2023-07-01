When it comes to this time of year, it seems like just about everybody is talking about what they've got planned for their summer getaways.

From European vacations, road trip destinations, staycations, and everything in between, tis the season for travel.

When it comes to road-trippin' though, it seems like our state is a top-pick destination when compared to the other states, here's why.

New York Ranks Number 2 on 2023 Best & Worst Road Trip Destinations

When you think about it, it's not really a surprise that New York State comes in near the top of the list of summer road trip destinations. Between those 'out-of-staters' who just can't wait to get their tourist on in NYC, taking in broadway shows, eating their way through the city's infamous list of must-try restaurants, visiting Jones Beach or even taking in a ballgame in the Bronx of Queens, the options are endless.

According to WalletHub, activities are definitely why New York ended up coming in second overall for road trip destinations. Coming in only behind the state of Texas, the activity score (#3) weight definitely helped with New York's low score for cost (#41).

Other factors that were looked at in this study include gas prices, cost of car maintenance, camping statistics, and even car theft numbers.

Road Tripping to the Hudson Valley?

Now we normally get a lot of attention during the fall, with people visiting the Hudson Valley for leaf peeping and apple picking, but there are plenty of summer-related activities and attractions to check out for those visiting the area during a summer road-trip.

In no particular order:

Did we miss anything, or is there anything you would suggest to someone visiting the Hudson Valley?

