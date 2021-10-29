Elderly New York Man Drives Wrong-Way on Hudson Valley Highway
An elderly man with dementia drove for at least 18 miles in the wrong direction on a highway in the Hudson Valley.
On Monday around 3 a.m., Delaware County 911 reported receiving approximately 30 phone calls regarding a suspicious vehicle wrong-way driver on State Route 17 in Sullivan and Delaware counties.
The callers were unable to give an adequate description of the vehicle.
Responding state police and Delaware County Sheriff patrols were unable to locate a vehicle.
At approximately 6:15 a.m., Delaware County 911 & Sullivan County 911 centers started receiving additional phone calls that a vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes west of Exit 92 in the East Branch area.
Troopers from State Police barracks in Liberty responded and coordinated a road closure of St-17 East of Exit 94 and were able to stop the vehicle after he was driving the wrong way in opposing traffic for at least 18 miles.
The investigation found that an 86-year-old man from Ithaca was reported missing by his wife to the Ithaca Police Department after he didn't return home that night.
The wife said her husband suffers from dementia.
Police say the driver was confused when questioned by troopers. He was transported by troopers to Garnet Health Medical Center-Catskills for a physical and mental evaluation.
Police confirmed there were no injuries are accidents:
There were no reported accidents or injuries from this prolonged incident.
