Eggbert After Dark ‘Unleashes’ On Newburgh Brewing For One Night Only
If you thought the beloved Hudson Valley tradition of visiting Eggbert the Christmas egg was just for kids, well, you're mistaken. In just a few weeks, Eggbert will be on the move from his throne at Devitt's Nursery and Supply for a one-night-only appearance at Newburgh Brewing Company, and things might get a little crazy.
Eggbert After Dark To Spice Up Newburgh Brewing Company December 28th
This is no YOKE, for the first time since 2019, Eggbert will hit the road to spend some time at Newburgh Brewing Company for an adult oriented 'After Dark' event. If you've always felt a little jealous that your kiddos get to chit-chat with the Hudson Valley's most famous Christmas egg, well here's your chance to get in a little face time with the one and only Eggbert.
The event will be walk-in's only, no reservations, from 4pm to 10pm on Wednesday December 28th at Newburgh Brewing Company, 88 S Colden St in Newburgh. Full bar and kitchen open during the event, and live music as well.
The team at Newburgh Brewing is asking that you be patient, kind and courteous, and all-around EGGcellent as they try to get as many people in the door to chat with Eggbert, drink a beer, eat an empanada, and just have an awesome time during the after dark event.
We're thinking that Eggbert will have a lot on his mind to share with the Hudson Valley, especially since he's got a new lady friend to crack some jokes about....
Paul Halayko, Newburgh Brewing Company Owner shared the following about the upcoming event:
It's been 3 years since Eggbert was last at the brewery, and he has A LOT of stuff he wants to get off his chest. Some thoughts about all you parents. So it's gonna be fun. Also! Since it's been 3 years, we do expect there are A LOT of people who are excited for this event
Newburgh Brewing's seasonal specialty Angry Eggbert will also be available on tap if you really want to make the most of this experience.