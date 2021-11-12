This place seems like it's being kept a secret on purpose. Did you know it existed?

It's not exactly the Hudson Valley's proudest landmark but did you know that an institution in Beacon housed some of the most violent and insane killers in our state's history?

It might looks like Arkham Asylum from the DC comic books or the backdrop of a horror film but this was a real place that held some of the most sadistic inmates up until just a few decades ago.

John Walker Photography

This past week the Hochul administration announced that six prisons across New York State will be shutting down in roughly 90 days.

One of the prisons that will be shutting down permanently is the Downstate Correctional Facility in Fishkill. Now photos are emerging of another Hudson Valley prison that was shut down and forgotten about years ago.

It's okay to acknowledge our region's history even if it may be a bit of a blemish.

According to Wikipedia, in 1892 a facility was built to house inmates who were deemed insane and unfit to serve in a regular institution. Tt was originally just simply called the Asylum for Insane Criminals. It was later changed to the Matteawan State Hospital for the Criminally insane.

John Walker Photography

The state hospital housed some of the most evil killers of their time and routinely practiced lobotomies and electric shock treatments.

Horrible memories haunt this facility but what about ghosts?

John Walker Photography

Some say the facility is haunted and not just with ghosts. Reports of neglect and abuse plage these local ruins.

John Walker Photography

The facility was fnall closed down in 1977.

The Matteawan State Hospital for the Criminally Insane was an extension of the Fishkill Correctional Facility. Though it may be shut down permanently it still stands.

Check out these photos of the closed hospital.

John Walker Photography

John Walker Photography

Nick Kessler

John Walker Photography

John Walker Photography

John Walker Photography

John Walker Photography

John Walker Photography

John Walker Photography