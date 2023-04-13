The Surprising Data Behind Eating and Driving in New York

With snow and ice no longer a threat, spring and summer months may seem like the safest time to be on the road. One habit that most of us have year-round, however, has surprising risks attached to it.

Distracted driving, defined simply as "any activity that diverts attention from driving" by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), claims over 3,500 lives each year in the United States. Activities like texting and doing other phone-related activities while driving have already been outlawed in New York... but what about eating?

Eating while driving is more dangerous than you'd expect (Canva) Eating while driving is more dangerous than you'd expect (Canva) loading...

Eating While Driving in New York

The NHTSA includes eating as an example of distracted driving, alongside tuning your car stereo or messing with your navigation system. Basically anything that takes your eyes off the road, even for a few seconds, can spell disaster. The data that backs the argument against eating your drive-thru snack as soon as you pull away from the window, however, is staggering.

Gajus via Canva Gajus via Canva loading...

Dangers of Eating and Driving

The New York State Health Department (NYDOH) recently shared NHTSA data regarding eating while driving, reporting that the activity raises New York drivers' chances of getting in an accident by 80%. Not only does it pose a risk to you and other drivers, but pedestrians as well.

While the NHTSA reports that roughly 3,500 drivers are killed annually from distracted driving, the Center for Disease Control and prevention (CDC) shared that an estimated 7,000 pedestrians are killed as the result of motor vehicle accidents annually. Putting down the sandwich with extra sauce while behind the wheel might save a life.

Get our free mobile app

It's not just distractions that can make driving in New York risky. Some roads in the Empire State are dangerous even if you have both hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road. Check out the most dangerous roads in New York below, and keep scrolling to see the funniest roads in the Hudson Valley.

The 5 Most Dangerous Roads In New York State The most dangerous roads in New York.