Easter Murder Outside ‘Charming’ Hudson Valley, New York Bar

We've learned more information about the Hudson Valley man who was fatally shot on Easter outside a "neighborhood bar" that was recently called "charming." Police are still hoping for help in finding the killer.

On Easter Sunday, April 17, around 3:56 a.m., the City of Poughkeepsie 911 received calls reporting a man was shot in front of 135 Mill Street in Poughkeepsie, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department reports.

Update: Man Fatally Shot Outside Bar in Dutchess County, NY

On Sunday just before 4 a.m., officers from the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department arrived to find a 29-year-old man from the City of Poughkeepsie shot in the torso. He was transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery.

The man died from his injuries on Easter Sunday at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

On Monday, police identified the man as 29-year-old Cain Smalls of the City of Poughkeepsie.

"Nothing could have prepared me for losing a sibling, I love you forever Cain," Amber Smalls Diaz wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department. Police have not released any details about the shooter or released a possible motive.

"I LOVE YOU FOREVER ❣️❣️❣️," Brandon L Murray wrote on Facebook.

Update: Man Fatally Shot Outside Noah's Ark in Poughkeepsie, NY

135 Mill Street in Poughkeepsie is the site of Noah's Ark bar, according to Google. Noah's Ark is listed as a dive bar, pub, and sports bar on Yelp. It has 3.5 stars out of 5 on Yelp.

"This place is riddled with nicknacks and fascinating whatnots. It's a charming lil neighborhood bar," Gordon C. wrote while giving Noah's Ark 5 stars on Yelp.

Kat I. calls the bar a "longtime Poughkeepsie fixture," adding Noah's Ark offers "great taps, a delicious menu and fantastic specials."

One former customer was surprised to learn of violence outside the bar.

"There weren't shootings in front of Noah's in my day. Not even fist fights. This world has gotten so violent, no respect for human life," Sheree Levesque Gover wrote.

However, another customer said he stopped going to Noah's Ark following a shooting.

"I literally stopped going to that bar in my late 20’s (almost 10 years ago) because somebody shot it up one night right after I was there," Tom Best said.

